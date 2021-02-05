Donald Trump writes 'who cares' as he resigns from Screen Actors Guild after facing expulsion notice

Former US President Donald Trump has resigned from SAG-AFTRA after facing expulsion notice from the actor's guild for inciting the Capitol riots on January 6.



Trump wrote a letter addressed to SAG-AFTRA's president Gabrielle Carteris on Thursday citing the organization has done "nothing" for him.

The letter's copy was provided to several US news outlets by the actor's guild later.



"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Trump wrote in his letter, alluding to the SAG-AFTRA board meeting to discuss revoking his membership card.



"While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few," the letter further read.



Trump was voted against by the board members of SAG- AFTRA on January 19 over his probable role in the violence that took place at Capitol Hill. The board cited that Trump had violated guidelines of membership.



Trump has been accused of "sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”



“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others,” Trump further wrote.



Interestingly, in response to Trump's resignation, the Guild responded with a "Thank you."