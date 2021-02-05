Senate approves budget bill for Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief aid; Harris casts tiebreaking vote

The Senate has passed a budget resolution on Friday which has lent a step forward for the much-awaited $1.09 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the US.

After a marathon of votes on various amendments, the Democrats passed the budget resolution with a vote of 51-50 with the newly-elected US Vice President Kamala Harris casting her first tiebreaking vote.

The party voted in favour of the resolution, being brought in by the US President Joe Biden, after contemplating various amendments and divides that can be brought in for structuring the next relief package. The voting was done after almost 15 hours of discussions.

Adopted, 51-50: S.Con.Res.5, Sanders Budget Resolution, as amended, with @VP voting in the affirmative. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) February 5, 2021 ×

"I am so thankful that our caucus stayed together in unity," said the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schummer. "We had no choice given the problems facing America and the desire to move forward. And we have moved forward."

He also added that this was a "bipartisan activity" as the Senate considered and adopted several amendments suggested by senators from both the parties.

This win has come after Joe Biden has said he hopes the Republican Party will also lend its support in the next aid package.