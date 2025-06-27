/Top 10 world news: Trump lauds SC's ruling on limiting injunctions; Russia ready for fresh talks with Ukraine, and more

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) called the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a "travesty for the rule of law", stressing that it is a "monumental victory for the Constitution". This comes after the US Supreme Court curbed the power of lone federal judges to block executive actions.



Click on the headlines to know more

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) called the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a "travesty for the rule of law", stressing that it is a "monumental victory for the Constitution". This comes after the US Supreme Court curbed the power of lone federal judges to block executive actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (June 27) said that the peace demands of Russia and Ukraine were "absolutely contradictory", following two rounds of peace negotiations which have been unable to move the parties closer to a sought-after ceasefire. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators exchanged memorandums setting out their respective blueprints for how the three-year-old conflict should end at peace negotiations in Istanbul earlier this month.

Six died and more than 80,000 were displaced by a severe flood in Southwestern China's Guizhou province since Tuesday. The Duliu River in Rongjiang saw its most extreme flood ever, with water surging at a peak of 11,360 cubic meters per second and rising a staggering 11 meters above normal levels.

While American B-2 bombers streak across Iran, bombing facilities related to Tehran's nuclear ambitions, policymakers and experts in East Asia were already preoccupied with a key question: What message does this send to North Korea, a nation whose nuclear program is much more advanced than that of Iran?

The Israeli military this month executed a full-planned operation on June 13 to target Iranian nuclear facilities and eliminate its top military commanders. One of their operations was dubbed "Red Wedding" on the infamous Game of Thrones massacre, executing one of their biggest operations.

India has rejected a Court of Arbitration ruling that issued a “supplemental award” on its competence concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, and called it a flagrant violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960.

The British High Commission on Friday (June 27) issued a statement regarding the UK F35-B aircraft that was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India on June 14.

A total of 19 cars from Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav's convoy had to be towed on Thursday (June 26) as water was filled in instead of diesel. The incident took place at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district where the chief minister was supposed to visit an event on Friday (June 27), news agency PTI reported.



The Family Man Season 3 first look: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Shrikant Tiwari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur play antagonists

It’s finally happening! The much-awaited season 3 of The Family Man is coming soon. On Friday, makers provided the first glimpse of The Family Man 3, which will have Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari who impeccably fulfills his duties towards his country as an elite undercover spy while coping with the responsibilities of a doting father and husband in a middle-class family. Actress Priyamani also returns as his wife in the series.