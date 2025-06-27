/Operation Red Wedding: How Israel pulled off 'Game of Thrones' style attack on Iran

The Israeli military this month executed a full-planned operation on June 13 to target Iranian nuclear facilities and eliminate its top military commanders. One of their operations was dubbed "Red Wedding" on the infamous Game of Thrones massacre, executing one of their biggest operations.

The series of attacks that jolted Iran this month was not just a military campaign but it included deceptions, logistics, years of planning, and old-fashioned assassinations.

Operation Red Wedding was planned to destroy Iran's military leadership in one fell swoop, giving them no power to coordinate a retaliatory attack. Meanwhile, the Israeli army was simultaneously striking at Iran's nuclear sites to crush their nuclear capabilities.

Then something unexpected happened, which made Israeli commanders cautious, as they feared their cover was blown. The Israeli surveillance noticed Iran's air force leadership suddenly mobilising. However, Iran's military leaders unknowingly gathered at one location, making it easier for them to attack. Then just within minutes, the Israeli military wiped all of them out.

On the other hand, Operation Narnia was in place, in which the Israeli military was killing Iran's leading nuclear scientists. It did not take long for the Israeli forces to eliminate Iran's top military leaders as well as nuclear scientists.

Israeli intelligence tracked their movements and struck when they unknowingly clustered together. “Rather than scattering, they gathered - sealing their fate,” Wall Street Journal reported, shedding light on why it was exactly "Operation Red Wedding".

It all began in the 1990s, when Israel identified Iran's nuclear capabilities and started planning to destroy Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Over the 12-day war, at least 1190 Iranians were killed in Israeli strikes, according to a US-based human rights group. While 4475 people suffered injuries.