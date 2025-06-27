Six died and more than 80,000 were displaced by a severe flood in Southwestern China's Guizhou province since Tuesday. The Duliu River in Rongjiang saw its most extreme flood ever, with water surging at a peak of 11,360 cubic meters per second and rising a staggering 11 meters above normal levels.

China is calling it an "exceptionally large flood", with Xinhua reporting on Thursday, with many sources calling it the worst flood ever recorded. Floodwaters, described as a "once-in-50‑years" event, have largely receded, triggering rescue operations and the start of clean-up.

“Many low-lying areas in the province have been flooded, and the infrastructure of several cities has been severely damaged, leading to traffic jams, communication disruptions, and some residents being trapped,” reported Xinhua.

However, hundreds of rural villages remain vulnerable and isolated due to damaged roads and infrastructure. There had been a severe downstream impact, with people living along the Liu river, especially in Melin township, having to endure water 4m above the safety thresholds.

The East-Asian monsoon has intensified due to climate change, which has brought record-breaking rainfall in China. China, which had already faced a tropical depression in the form of Typhoon Wutip, is now faced with another storm that was predicted to land in Hainan and Guangdong on Thursday, according to China's National Meteorological Centre.

China, just like North-east India, have faced Summer floods for millennia. But scientists say climate change has increased the volume of rain, and subsequent flooding could set off “black swan” events such as dam collapses.