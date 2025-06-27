/The Family Man Season 3 first look: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Shrikant Tiwari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur play antagonists

It’s finally happening! The much-awaited season 3 of The Family Man is coming soon. On Friday, makers provided the first glimpse of The Family Man 3, which will have Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari who impeccably fulfills his duties towards his country as an elite undercover spy while coping with the responsibilities of a doting father and husband in a middle-class family. Actress Priyamani also returns as his wife in the series.

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series in its third season will also feature new faces.



Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series will have Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season, along with Raj& DK.

Watch the first look of The Family Man 3

In season 3, the stakes are higher as Srikant faces off against formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, finding himself navigating uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders. Returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), ¬Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “The Family Man has become one of Prime Video’s most revered and popular franchises, not just in India but globally as well. We have been inundated with requests for the third season as soon as customers finished watching season two. And as expected, Raj, DK, and Suman have outdone themselves this season by crafting a new, captivating storyline with higher stakes and jaw-dropping thrills, which we are confident the fans across the world will love and enjoy.”



The Family Man Season 3 will stream on Prime Video. The exact release date is not known yet.