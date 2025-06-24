Get ready for action, thrill and drama! The highly anticipated season 3 of Manon Bajpayee's starrer The Family Man is set to return. Directed by Raj and DK, the show revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who is an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

The Family Man season 3

On Tuesday (June 24), the first poster of the highly anticipated series was dropped, revealing that the series is set to release in 2025. However, the makers have not announced the exact date of the release date.



Sharing the poster of season 3, the makers wrote,''All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.” The joint post tagged the cast members, including Manoj, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and directors Raj & DK.''



The first poster features Manoj as Srikant with intense expressions on his face as he's surrounded by masked men, who are pointing guns at him, hinting that season 3 will be more thrilling for Srikant.

In the caption, they also tagged the cast members, who will be part of the forthcoming season. They include Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwantary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha. Gul Panag is set to return after appearing in the season 1 of the show. More details about the season 3 plot are not known.

Soon after the poster was released, thrilled netizens shared their excitement. One user wrote, ‘’Best series of india coming back again.''

Another user wrote, ''Let's gooooooooo boiiiis.''



The most exciting part of the third season is that actor Jaideep Ahlawat is also part of the show now. Earlier this year in March, Manoj confirmed that all the casting rumours were true. Details about Ahlawat's role are currently under wraps.



In an interview with OTT Play, Manoj said, "Jaisa ki aapko news se pata chala hoga ki ek naya inclusion hua hai usme. 1.5-2 saal pehle humne Jaideep Ahlawat ko cast kiya tha and Jaideep has done very well in season two of Paatal Lok. To our luck, he is there. (As you may have learned from the news, there has been a new inclusion. About 1.5 to 2 years ago, we cast Jaideep Ahlawat, and he has performed exceptionally well in season two of Paatal Lok. Fortunately for us, he is part of it)."