7 best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video that you can't miss - The Family Man, Khauf and more

Source: Prime Video

1 /6

Suzhal: The Vortex

The show that blends mystery and mythology. The official synopsis of this mind-bending show reads, ''The show goes beyond the routine investigation and threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric, when a crime hits a small town in India. Set against the backdrop of an unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the troubling present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm.''