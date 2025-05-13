7 best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video that you can't miss - The Family Man, Khauf and more

Suzhal: The Vortex
The show that blends mystery and mythology. The official synopsis of this mind-bending show reads, ''The show goes beyond the routine investigation and threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric, when a crime hits a small town in India. Set against the backdrop of an unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the troubling present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm.''
Dahaad
The show that you can't miss. Starring Sonakshi Sinha as a cop and Vijay Verma as a serial killer, this show is a must-watch. Set in Rajasthan, the show revolves around sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) investigates murders of brides.
Breathe Into the Shadows 2
Released in 2022, the second season of the show has garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. The crime drama thriller revolves around Avinash Sabharwal, who is suffering from a split personality disorder and continues to take revenge on the people who have caused him trauma. Apart from Bachchan, the movie also stars Amit Sadh as a cop and Nithya Menen as Abha.
The Last Hour
The supernatural show that blends crime with murder mystery, and the result that the audience gets is intriguing. The show revolves around a mysterious man, who can talk to spirits, with a cop gets on a mission to find the secrets from his dark past. The show stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen and Clifford Liu.
The Family Man
It is one of the best shows in the entire OTT scene. Starring phenomenal Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a ‘middle-class man and an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).' How he manages his house and daily life while serving the nation makes the rest of the story. Apart from Bajpayee, the show stars Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.
Khauf
Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor-led horror thriller will keep you on edge throughout the series. The psychological thriller revolves around a young girl who has moved to Delhi to do something on her own. Haunted by her past, she struggles to confront her current challenges.