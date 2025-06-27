Not diesel but water! 19 vehicles in MP chief minister's convoy towed after fuel fiasco-WATCH

A total of 19 cars from Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav's convoy had to be towed on Thursday (June 26) as water was filled in instead of diesel. The incident took place at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district where the chief minister was supposed to visit an event on Friday (June 27), news agency PTI reported. The vehicles, which had traveled from Indore, broke down a short while after refueling in Ratlam, after which they were towed. The incident was captured on a video wherein the SUVs were towed by the drivers as well as petrol pump attendants.

The petrol pump was subsequently sealed due to fuel contamination. One of the drivers of the convoy said that the vehicles were traveling from Indore to Ratlam and stopped at the petrol pump for refueling. Drivers of the SUVs were forced to push the vehicles on to the shoulder of the road, as the vehicles started jerking and stalling one after another.

See the video here:

"We had filled the tank with diesel. Some cars left after refueling and had broken down after driving nearly 1 km, while the rest of them broke down here," said one of the driver. According to reports, more than 250 litres of adulterated diesel were filled in the cars from a local petrol pump. Although the staff at the petrol pump ruled out the possibility of supplying spurious diesel, the hunch of the officials intensified after a local resident showed them a bottle filled from the same petrol pump – whose layers of diesel and water were clearly visible.