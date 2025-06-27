/ECB and BCCI join hands against Saudi-proposed $500 million T20 league: Report

The England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly joined hands against the newly proposed Saudi Arabia-backed T20 league. As reported by the UK-based news outlet the Guardian, the boards have agreed on not issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its players - rendering them ineligible to take part in the league. The meeting between the boards reportedly took place at the Lord's during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2024-25 between Australia and South Africa.

What is Saudi-backed T20 league?

Saudi Arabia based SRJ Investment around $548 million to set up a T20 league which will have eight teams compete in four different tournaments in an year at four different locations - like tennis grand slams. Australia was one of the countries which had showed interest in the idea and proposed that one of the four tournaments be played Down Under.

What is ICC's stance?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to take an official call on the league. As per the current rules, any new T20 league can not have more than four overseas players in playing XI - this could prove a big hurdle for the Saudi-backed league given their relatively smaller domestic base involved in cricket.

The ECB and BCCI have also agreed on persuading the ICC to support their stance of not issuing the NOC. The ICC generally pays serious attention to Big Three (England, India and Australia) and this could also work against Saudi league.