/WI vs AUS: West Indies coach Darren Sammy calls out 'this particular umpire' for controversial decisions in Barbados Test

West Indies coach Darren Sammy is not happy with the TV umpiring decisions being given in the first Test against Australia in Barbados. Th comments come on the back of two controversial decision - LBW of WI skipper Roston Chase off Pat Cummins and Shai Hope's catch by Alex Carey - both given by TV umpire Adrian Holdstock. Sammy also held discussion with match referee Javagal Srinath regarding the matter.

"We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is," Sammy said as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board.

"I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire (Holdstock), it's something that for me started in England. It's frustrating. I just ask for consistency in the decision-making," he added.

"Yeah, look, you don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt," he said when asked if he's specifically talking about Holdstock.

"So I want to have that conversation as to the process… so we could be all clear. Because, at the end of the day, you don't want to be going into a Test match not trusting the umpires. And that's not what our team is about. So we're just looking for some clarity as to the decisions," he added.