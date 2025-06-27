ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant attains career-best position after twin tons in Leeds, England opener Duckett in top 10

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has achieved his career-best rankings following hitting twin tons against England at Headingley in Leeds. English opener Ben Duckett also entered the top ten, attaining the eighth position in the updated list. Pant, who became just the second gloveman to hit two centuries in the same Test after Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower, jumped one spot to seventh place - his best-ever in Tests. Though Pant made headlines for his heroics in the series opener, his efforts were not enough for India to cross the winning line.

Aided by Duckett's 149 in the second innings, England completed the 371-run chase with five wickets remaining. Duckett scored over 200 runs in the Test, having hit a vital 62 in the first innings. The left-handed batter stitched a brilliant 188-run partnership with Zak Crawley for the first wicket in the final innings, laying the platform for England's second-most successful Test run chase ever.

Also read | WI vs AUS: Australia lead by 82 after day 2 as Barbados Test hangs on a knife edge



Meanwhile, Pant broke plenty of records in Leeds. After going past his former team captain Rohit Sharma for most sixes in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, only second to Ben Stokes, Pant became the Indian keeper-batter with the most runs hit across two innings in one Test, surpassing MS Dhoni’s tally. He also became the first Indian gloveman to smash twin centuries in one game, completing his eighth in Tests – the most by any Indian keeper ever.



On the other hand, Shubman Gill jumped five places to 20th after hitting his maiden hundred as the new India Test captain; Ollie Pope, who was also among runs for England in Leeds, moved three places to 19th.



Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 101 in the first innings, is the highest-ranked Indian batter, placed fourth, with batting giant Joe Root attaining the top spot. Harry Brook retained his second place following a lucky yet glorious 99 in the first Test.

Bumrah retains top spot



Jasprit Bumrah, India’s best bet on the tour of England, continues to hog all the attention at the top spot, with South African quick Kagiso Rabada and Australian captain Pat Cummins attaining the second and third positions, respectively.



Bumrah was among the wicket-takers for India in Leeds, picking a five-wicket haul in the first innings – his 12th away from home and 14th overall in Tests.

