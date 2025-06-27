/'GIANT WIN in SCOTUS': Trump lauds SC's ruling on limiting injunctions - Is it a win for birthright citizenship order?

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) called the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a "travesty for the rule of law", stressing that it is a "monumental victory for the Constitution". This comes after the US Supreme Court curbed the power of lone federal judges to block executive actions. Calling it an "amazing and a big decision", Trump further thanked Justice Barrett, Justice Barrett, Justice Roberts, Alito, Kavanaugh and Thomas, and said that they are "great people".

Trump is speaking to the media at the White House following the US Supreme Court's decision on lower court's powers and birthright citizenship.

He said that he would "promptly file" to press on with an effort to end birthright citizenship. He said that his administration “can now promptly file to proceed” with policies that had been enjoined nationwide.

The US president lamented Trump that his administration has been “hit with more nationwide injunctions than were issued than in the entire 20th century together – think about it, the entire 20th century, me”.

He also attacked the "radical left judges", saying that the use of nationwide injunctions was “a grave threat to democracy” and a “colossal abuse of power”.

In a 6-3 ruling stemming from Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship, the court said nationwide injunctions issued by lower court judges "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts."

However, the top court did not immediately rule on the constitutionality of Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Following the order, Trump took to Truth Social, calling it a "GIANT WIN" in the SCOTUS, adding that even the birthright citizenship hoax has been indirectly hit hard.