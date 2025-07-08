/Top 10 world news: Trump confirms August 1 tariff deadline final; Qatar says Gaza talks need time, and more

Stay updated with our top stories from around the world, offering you a comprehensive overview of today's most impactful news and events.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that his administration will begin collecting new tariffs on imports from several countries starting 1 August 2025.
As talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire enter their third day in Doha, two different timelines are being presented by US President Donald Trump and Qatar, one of the key mediators in the process.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that his administration will begin collecting new tariffs on imports from several countries starting 1 August 2025. The announcement came in a Truth Social post where Trump wrote, “As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025."
As talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire enter their third day in Doha, two different timelines are being presented by US President Donald Trump and Qatar, one of the key mediators in the process. President Trump, speaking during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he believed both Hamas and Israel “want to have that ceasefire,” and added he was “hopeful for it very quickly.”
The Kremlin on Tuesday (Jul 8) warned that sending more weapons to Ukraine would prolong the war between Russia and Ukraine that has been going on for more than three years. It added that the move does not align with attempts to promote a peaceful resolution. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump said that he would “have to send more weapons” to Ukraine to defend itself. Trump’s announcement followed Washington’s statement last week that it was halting some weapons shipments to Kyiv.
In a bizarre incident, an unknown imposter pretending to be US State Secretary Marco Rubio contacted foreign ministers, a US governor, and a member of Congress by sending them voice and text messages. The fraudster used artificial intelligence to impersonate Marco Rubio as he contacted at least five senior officials, according to a state department cable seen by The Washington Post.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas allegedly used sexual violence as "part of a deliberate genocidal strategy" during the October 7 attack on Israel, a group of Israeli legal and gender experts claimed in a new report.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jul 8) received a grand welcome ceremony by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília. He was escorted by 114 horses and received full military honours at the Presidential Palace. Following his arrival in Brazil’s capital, PM Modi also enjoyed Indian classical music and traditional Brazilian performance.
A wildfire in southern France has spread across an area the size of 2,000 rugby pitches of trees, leading to the temporary closure of a route to Spain and the evacuation of residents. The raging blaze has also led to the closure of an airport on Tuesday (Jul 8).
The German government on Tuesday (July 8) accused the Chinese military of using a laser deployment to target an aircraft involved in an EU-backed Red Sea mission. Reportedly, the aircraft was participating in the EU's Operation ASPIDES.
Smriti Irani on her comeback as Tulsi Virani: To be at the top of our game for 25 years is no mean feat
Actress and politician Smriti Irani, who is returning to her role of Tulsi Virani in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is very confident about her return to the medium of television. The former Union minister said that after her stint in politics, nothing scares her or makes her nervous.
Check the live coverage of Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals in men's and women's singles. Two QFs each will be played in men's and women's singles on Tuesday (Jul 8).