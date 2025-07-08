/‘No extensions, no change’: Trump says August 1 tariff deadline is final – Which countries are being hit and by how much?

President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that his administration will begin collecting new tariffs on imports from several countries starting 1 August 2025. The announcement came in a Truth Social post where Trump wrote, “As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025."

He added, "There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 – No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The tariff rollout is part of Trump’s “90 Deals in 90 Days” initiative, which initially aimed to secure trade deals by 9 July. However, after only two deals were announced by that deadline, Trump quietly moved the goalpost to 1 August through a fresh executive order.

Which countries received Trump's Tariff letter?

Trump’s new tariffs affect a wide range of countries, each facing different rates. The list includes several major trading partners:

• Bangladesh – 35%

• Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

• Cambodia – 36%

• Indonesia – 32%

• Japan – 25%

• Kazakhstan – 25%

• Laos – 40%

• Malaysia – 25%

• Myanmar – 40%

• Serbia – 35%

• South Africa – 30%

• South Korea – 25%

• Thailand – 36%

• Tunisia – 25%

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, more letters will be released in the coming days, and those made public so far are nearly identical, only the country name and tariff rate differ.

What did Trump say in his letters to world leaders?

In his letters to world leaders, Trump argued that the US had agreed to continue trade talks “despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country.” He added, “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal,” as justification for imposing new tariffs.

Speaking to reporters, Trump insisted the delay didn’t mean the programme had failed. “We know everything. It’s all done. I told you. I told you. We’ll make some deals. We’re going to have much more than 90, but most of those are going to be sent a letter,” he said.

How did Trump's tariff saga begin? All you need to know

The new tariffs follow an executive order Trump signed on 2 April, which he dubbed “Liberation Day.” That order imposed steep tariffs on nearly every foreign country. After markets reacted negatively, Trump scaled the rates back to 10% for a 90-day period.