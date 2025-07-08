/'Talks have not begun yet': Qatar says Gaza talks need time, but Trump promises peace ‘very quickly’: Whose timeline holds up?

As talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire enter their third day in Doha, two different timelines are being presented by US President Donald Trump and Qatar, one of the key mediators in the process. President Trump, speaking during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he believed both Hamas and Israel “want to have that ceasefire,” and added he was “hopeful for it very quickly.”

However, Qatar’s spokesman said, “I don’t think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this,” ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said during a news conference in Doha.

Whose timeline holds up?

Al-Ansari explained that the talks had not formally begun yet. “What is happening right now is that both delegations are in Doha. We are speaking with them separately on a framework for the talks. So talks have not begun, as of yet, but we are talking to both sides over that framework,” he said. Despite Trump’s optimism, the Qatari spokesman’s comments suggest that key issues still need to be settled before negotiations can fully begin.

The goal: 60-day ceasefire and hostages deal

The current proposal on the table includes a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, along with the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others. Negotiators from both sides, along with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, have been in Doha since Sunday.

The White House has said that its envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to travel to Doha as early as Tuesday to help move the talks forward. “We have an opportunity to finally get a peace deal – I am hopeful for it very quickly,” Witkoff said at the beginning of Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu.

Ahead of his White House dinner with Trump, Netanyahu also met separately with Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the terms of a potential deal. Trump is said to be pushing hard for a breakthrough in Gaza, and reportedly wants to finalise an agreement with Netanyahu directly.

US also planning nuclear talks with Iran