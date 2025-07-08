/Did Hamas use sexual violence as 'tactical weapon'? Israeli report accuses militant group of terrorising society

The Palestinian militant group Hamas allegedly used sexual violence as "part of a deliberate genocidal strategy" during the October 7 attack on Israel, a group of Israeli legal and gender experts claimed in a new report.

The Dinah Project, in its report, stated what it describes as a "legal blueprint for prosecuting these crimes, even when direct attribution to individual perpetrators is impossible".

The report is based on a review of evidence, which further includes testimony from a survivor of an attempted rape and 15 former hostages held in Gaza.

According to the report, the Palestinian militant group used sexual violence as a "tactical weapon", as part of a genocidal scheme and with the goal of "terrorising and dehumanising Israeli society".

It also "creates a pathway to justice for victims of the 7 October attack and potentially for victims in other conflict zones", the group stressed.

The authors of the report stated that they reviewed several sources from social media as well as recorded testimonies. They also gathered forensic evidence and visual and audio evidence.

One of the 15 former hostages said that she was forced to perform a sexual act, which was preceded by sexual abuse and verbal and physical sexual harassment, as per the report. While continuing to express her ordeal, she also said that she endured forced nudity.

Almost all the hostages reported verbal and some physical harassment, including "unwanted physical contact in private parts", the report read. While six hostages alleged that they also faced threats of forced marriages.

Not just women, two men hostages also alleged that they were subjected to forced nudity and physical abuse when naked.

According to the report, five witnesses reported at least four separate cases of gang rape. Moreover, 27 first responders described dozens of cases which showed "clear signs of sexual violence across six locations", including the Nova festival, Route 232, and the kibbutzim of Be'eri, Alumim, Nahal Oz and Re'im.

Hamas denies allegation of ‘sexual abuse’

However, Hamas has denied the allegations, saying that they did not commit sexual violence or mistreat any women while keeping them hostage.