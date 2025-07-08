/Fraudster trying to scam US officials? Marco Rubio imposter uses AI to contact senior officials on Signal - All you need to know

In a bizarre incident, an unknown imposter pretending to be US State Secretary Marco Rubio contacted foreign ministers, a US governor, and a member of Congress by sending them voice and text messages. The fraudster used artificial intelligence to impersonate Marco Rubio as he contacted at least five senior officials, according to a state department cable seen by The Washington Post.

The imposter used voice and writing style using AI-powered software, according to a senior US official and the State Department cable.

The cable, which was dated July 3, stated that the imposter "left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals” and sent text messages inviting others to communicate on the platform.

However, it is not clear who is behind this, but the cable reported that the goal had been "gaining access to information or accounts" of key government officials.

The man used both text messaging and the encrypted messaging app Signal and contacted "at least five non-Department individuals, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a U.S. member of Congress."

Signal is used widely by the Trump administration for official purposes.

All this began in mid-June when the imposter created a Signal account using the display name "Marco.Rubio@state.gov”, as he contacted foreign and domestic diplomats and politicians.

“The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal,” according to the cable.

The State Department stressed that it would carry out a thorough investigation and continue to implement safeguards to prevent this from happening in the future.

After the incident, the man who served as senior advisor to Barack Obama, said that the AI scam using Rubio was "only a matter of time”, urging that urgent action needs to be taken to defend against such attacks in the future.