HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (seed 2), Sabalenka (seed 1), Taylor Fritz (seed 5) and Amanda Anisimova advance to the semi-finals
Wimbledon 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals in men's and women's singles. Two QFs each will be played in men's and women's singles on Tuesday (Jul 8).
Taylor Fritz beats Karen Khachanov in men's singles 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7(7)-6(4)
Aryna Sabalenka beats Laura Siegemund in women's singles - 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz beats Cameron Norrie in men's singles - 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Amanda Anisimova beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 6-1, 6(11)-6(9)
Wimbledon can be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV and JioHotstar app on mobile.
Alcaraz secures his spot in the semi-finals
Alcaraz: 6 6 6
Norrie: 2 3 3
Alcaraz takes the lead in the third set.
Alcaraz: 6 6 3
Norrie: 2 3 2
Dominating Carlos Alcaraz takes the second set. Just one set away from securing his spot in the semis
Alcaraz: 6 6
Norrie: 2 3
Alcaraz a game away from winning the second set
Alcaraz: 6 5
Norrie: 2 3
After winning the first set, Alcaraz takes lead in the second set
Alcaraz: 6 3
Norrie: 2 2
Anisimova secures her spot in the semis after a hard-fought battle
Anisimova: 6 6 (11)
Pavlyuchenkova: 1 6 (9)
Alcaraz takes the first set without breaking a sweat
Alcaraz: 6
Norrie: 2
Pavlyuchenkova standing tall against Anisimova
Anisimova: 6 6
Pavlyuchenkova: 1 6
Anisimova a game away from securing her spot in the semis
Anisimova: 6 6
Pavlyuchenkova: 1 5
Pavlyuchenkova makes it tough for Anisimova in second set
Anisimova: 6 5
Pavlyuchenkova: 1 5
Alcaraz dominating in the first set
Alcaraz: 4
Norrie: 1
Alcaraz starting strong in the first set
Alcaraz: 2
Norrie: 1
Pavlyuchenkova fighting back in the second set
Anisimova: 6 2
Pavlyuchenkova: 1 2
Anisimova takes the first set
Anisimova: 6
Pavlyuchenkova: 1
Anisimova making a strong statement in first set
Anisimova: 4
Pavlyuchenkova: 1
Sabalenka survives a scare to enter semis. Siegemund fought hard but it wasn't enough in the end.
Sabalenka: 4 6 6
Siegemund: 6 2 4
Sabalenka standing ground in battle for ages.
Sabalenka: 4 6 4
Siegemund: 6 2 4
Anisimova starts strong and takes first two games.
Anisimova: 2
Pavlyuchenkova: 0
Second women's singles quarterfinal starts between Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
The top seed fights back to make it even in final set.
Sabalenka: 4 6 3
Siegemund: 6 2 3
Sabalenka finding it hard to get going.
Sabalenka: 4 6 1
Siegemund: 6 2 3
American Taylor Fritz becomes first player to enter Wimbledon 2025 semis.
Fritz: 6 6 1 7(7)
Khachanov: 3 4 6 6(4)
Siegemund making it hard for Sabalenka.
Sabalenka: 4 6 1
Siegemund: 6 2 1
Khachanov takes it to tie-breaker.
Fritz: 6 6 1 6
Khachanov: 3 4 6 6
Khachanov holding off Fritz, just about.
Fritz: 6 6 1 6
Khachanov: 3 4 6 5
Sabalenka takes second set to draw level in match.
Sabalenka: 4 6
Siegemund: 6 2
Khachanov not letting Fritz go past easily.
Fritz: 6 6 1 4
Khachanov: 3 4 6 4
Khachanov giving his all against Fritz.
Fritz: 6 6 1 3
Khachanov: 3 4 6 3
Fritz draws level in the fourth set after losing first two games.
Fritz: 6 6 1 2
Khachanov: 3 4 6 2
Sabalenka gets better of fighter Siegemund and regains two-game lead.
Sabalenka: 4 4
Siegemund: 6 2
Khachanov starts wins two games in the fourth set.
Fritz: 6 6 1 0
Khachanov: 3 4 6 2
Siegemund fights back immediately in the second set.
Sabalenka: 4 2
Siegemund: 6 2
Khachanov makes light work of third set and stays alive in the contest.
Fritz: 6 6 1
Khachanov: 3 4 6
Fritz keeps third set alive, barely.
Fritz: 6 6 1
Khachanov: 3 4 5
Sabalenka takes first two games in second set.
Sabalenka: 4 2
Siegemund: 6 0
Khachanov showing some serious skills in do-or-die set
Fritz: 6 6 0
Khachanov: 3 4 4
Top seed Sabalenka loses first set.
Sabalenka: 4
Siegemund: 6
Khachanov starts strongly in third set and wins first two games.
Fritz: 6 6 0
Khachanov: 3 4 2
Sabalenka shows signs of life and cuts deficit to one game.
Sabalenka: 4
Siegemund: 5
Fritz takes two games back-to-back to win second set as well.
Fritz: 6 6
Khachanov: 3 4
Sabalenka terribly out of form and just one game away from losing the first set.
Sabalenka: 2
Siegemund: 5
See-saw continues between Fritz and Khachanov.
Fritz: 6 4
Khachanov: 3 4
Fritz, Khachanov keep winning a game each in second set.
Fritz: 6 3
Khachanov: 3 3
Sabalenka struggling but wins two games in a row.
Sabalenka: 2
Siegemund: 3
Fritz not letting Khachanov run away in second set.
Fritz: 6 2
Khachanov: 3 2
Fritz draws level after losing opening game in second set.
Fritz: 6 1
Khachanov: 3 1
Siegemund is making Sabalenka worried here.
Sabalenka: 0
Siegemund: 3
German Siegemund takes first game against top seed Sabalenka after three deuce
Sabalenka: 0
Siegemund: 1
Fritz takes first set with some dominance.
Fritz: 6
Khachanov: 3
Khachanov fighting but one game away from set loss.
Fritz: 5
Khachanov: 3
Khachanov takes another game but Fritz two ahead.
Fritz: 4
Khachanov: 2
Khachanov takes a game but Fritz stays in lead.
Fritz: 3
Khachanov: 1
Fritz takes first two games in the opening set.
Fritz: 2
Khachanov: 0
USA's Taylor Fritz (seed 5) takes on Russia's Karen Khachanov (seed 17) in Wimbledon's first men's ginles quarterfinal.
Every summer billions of tennis enthusiasts eagerly await Wimbledon, the oldest and most famous tennis grand slam. Known for its lush green grass courts, strict all-white dress code, delicious strawberries blended with cream and appearances by the British royal family, Wimbledon is full of tradition and can be termed as the ‘Met Gala’ of the sporting world. But there's one thing that many fans are unaware of: What is SW19 and how is it associated with Wimbledon?