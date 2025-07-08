LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 QFs: Alcaraz wins; Sabalenka, Fritz in semis

HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 QFs: Alcaraz beats Norrie; Sabalenka, Anisimova & Fritz in semis

Jatin Verma
Authored By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 23:23 IST
HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 QFs: Alcaraz beats Norrie; Sabalenka, Anisimova & Fritz in semis

Wimbledon 2025 Live Score: Sabalenka, Alcaraz in action during quarter-finals Photograph: (Wimbledon Instagram)

Story highlights

HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Top seed  Carlos Alcaraz (seed 2), Sabalenka (seed 1), Taylor Fritz (seed 5) and Amanda Anisimova advance to the semi-finals

Wimbledon 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals in men's and women's singles. Two QFs each will be played in men's and women's singles on Tuesday (Jul 8).

What is Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final match order today?

Taylor Fritz beats Karen Khachanov in men's singles 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7(7)-6(4)

Aryna Sabalenka beats Laura Siegemund in women's singles - 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz beats Cameron Norrie in men's singles - 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 6-1, 6(11)-6(9)

Where to watch Wimbledon live in India?

Wimbledon can be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV and JioHotstar app on mobile.

23:19:53
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Alcaraz secures his spot in the semi-finals

Alcaraz: 6 6 6

Norrie: 2 3 3

23:04:24
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Alcaraz takes the lead in the third set. 

Alcaraz: 6 6 3

Norrie: 2 3 2

22:49:56
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Dominating Carlos Alcaraz takes the second set. Just one set away from securing his spot in the semis

Alcaraz: 6 6

Norrie: 2 3

22:45:33
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Alcaraz a game away from winning the second set

Alcaraz: 6 5

Norrie: 2 3

22:31:40
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

After winning the first set, Alcaraz takes lead in the second set

Alcaraz: 6 3

Norrie: 2 2

22:23:57
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Anisimova secures her spot in the semis after a hard-fought battle

Anisimova: 6 6 (11)

Pavlyuchenkova: 1 6 (9)

22:10:23
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Alcaraz takes the first set without breaking a sweat

Alcaraz: 6

Norrie: 2

22:09:03
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova standing tall against Anisimova

Anisimova: 6 6

Pavlyuchenkova: 1 6

22:05:03
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Anisimova a game away from securing her spot in the semis

Anisimova: 6 6

Pavlyuchenkova: 1 5

22:01:31
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova makes it tough for Anisimova in second set

Anisimova: 6 5

Pavlyuchenkova: 1 5

22:01:03
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Alcaraz dominating in the first set

Alcaraz: 4

Norrie: 1

21:54:56
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Alcaraz vs Norrie

Alcaraz starting strong in the first set

Alcaraz: 2

Norrie: 1

21:32:45
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova fighting back in the second set

Anisimova: 6 2

Pavlyuchenkova: 1 2

21:10:40
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Anisimova takes the first set

Anisimova: 6

Pavlyuchenkova: 1

21:04:58
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Anisimova making a strong statement in first set

Anisimova: 4

Pavlyuchenkova: 1

21:02:17
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka survives a scare to enter semis. Siegemund fought hard but it wasn't enough in the end.

Sabalenka: 4 6 6

Siegemund: 6 2 4

20:53:38
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka standing ground in battle for ages.

Sabalenka: 4 6 4

Siegemund: 6 2 4

20:51:45
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Anisimova starts strong and takes first two games.

Anisimova: 2

Pavlyuchenkova: 0

20:51:11
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Anisimova vs Pavlyuchenkova

Second women's singles quarterfinal starts between Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

20:37:21
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

The top seed fights back to make it even in final set.

Sabalenka: 4 6 3

Siegemund: 6 2 3

20:27:02
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka finding it hard to get going.

Sabalenka: 4 6 1

Siegemund: 6 2 3

20:17:12
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov
20:16:23
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

American Taylor Fritz becomes first player to enter Wimbledon 2025 semis.

Fritz: 6 6 1 7(7)

Khachanov: 3 4 6 6(4)

20:15:21
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Siegemund making it hard for Sabalenka.

Sabalenka: 4 6 1

Siegemund: 6 2 1

20:10:18
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov takes it to tie-breaker.

Fritz: 6 6 1 6

Khachanov: 3 4 6 6

20:03:17
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov holding off Fritz, just about.

Fritz: 6 6 1 6

Khachanov: 3 4 6 5

19:59:15
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka takes second set to draw level in match.

Sabalenka: 4 6

Siegemund: 6 2

19:55:44
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov not letting Fritz go past easily.

Fritz: 6 6 1 4

Khachanov: 3 4 6 4

19:49:39
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov giving his all against Fritz.

Fritz: 6 6 1 3

Khachanov: 3 4 6 3

19:43:59
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz draws level in the fourth set after losing first two games.

Fritz: 6 6 1 2

Khachanov: 3 4 6 2

19:41:54
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka gets better of fighter Siegemund and regains two-game lead.

Sabalenka: 4 4

Siegemund: 6 2

19:35:30
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov starts wins two games in the fourth set.

Fritz: 6 6 1 0

Khachanov: 3 4 6 2

19:27:54
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Siegemund fights back immediately in the second set.

Sabalenka: 4 2

Siegemund: 6 2

19:22:23
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov makes light work of third set and stays alive in the contest.

Fritz: 6 6 1

Khachanov: 3 4 6

19:20:19
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz keeps third set alive, barely.

Fritz: 6 6 1

Khachanov: 3 4 5

19:18:26
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka takes first two games in second set.

Sabalenka: 4 2

Siegemund: 6 0

19:11:19
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov showing some serious skills in do-or-die set

Fritz: 6 6 0

Khachanov: 3 4 4

19:06:43
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Top seed Sabalenka loses first set.

Sabalenka: 4

Siegemund: 6

19:04:36
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov starts strongly in third set and wins first two games.

Fritz: 6 6 0

Khachanov: 3 4 2

19:01:14
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka shows signs of life and cuts deficit to one game.

Sabalenka: 4

Siegemund: 5

18:54:37
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz takes two games back-to-back to win second set as well.

Fritz: 6 6

Khachanov: 3 4

18:51:28
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka terribly out of form and just one game away from losing the first set.

Sabalenka: 2

Siegemund: 5

18:48:37
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

See-saw continues between Fritz and Khachanov.

Fritz: 6 4

Khachanov: 3 4

18:40:36
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz, Khachanov keep winning a game each in second set.

Fritz: 6 3

Khachanov: 3 3

18:35:38
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Sabalenka struggling but wins two games in a row.

Sabalenka: 2

Siegemund: 3

18:33:49
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz not letting Khachanov run away in second set.

Fritz: 6 2

Khachanov: 3 2

18:25:51
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz draws level after losing opening game in second set.

Fritz: 6 1

Khachanov: 3 1

18:24:26
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

Siegemund is making Sabalenka worried here.

Sabalenka: 0

Siegemund: 3

18:16:01
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Sabalenka vs Siegemund

German Siegemund takes first game against top seed Sabalenka after three deuce

Sabalenka: 0

Siegemund: 1

18:11:57
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz takes first set with some dominance.

Fritz: 6

Khachanov: 3

18:08:40
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov fighting but one game away from set loss.

Fritz: 5

Khachanov: 3

18:02:12
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov takes another game but Fritz two ahead.

Fritz: 4

Khachanov: 2

17:54:19
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Khachanov takes a game but Fritz stays in lead.

Fritz: 3

Khachanov: 1

17:46:07
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

Fritz takes first two games in the opening set.

Fritz: 2

Khachanov: 0

17:35:38
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 QF Score: Fritz vs Khachanov

USA's Taylor Fritz (seed 5) takes on Russia's Karen Khachanov (seed 17) in Wimbledon's first men's ginles quarterfinal.

17:30:05
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025: Ever thought why Wimbledon is called SW19?

Every summer billions of tennis enthusiasts eagerly await Wimbledon, the oldest and most famous tennis grand slam. Known for its lush green grass courts, strict all-white dress code, delicious strawberries blended with cream and appearances by the British royal family, Wimbledon is full of tradition and can be termed as the ‘Met Gala’ of the sporting world. But there's one thing that many fans are unaware of: What is SW19 and how is it associated with Wimbledon? 

Read Full Story

17:08:57
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025: Order of play

Trending Topics