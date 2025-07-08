Wimbledon 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals in men's and women's singles. Two QFs each will be played in men's and women's singles on Tuesday (Jul 8).

Taylor Fritz beats Karen Khachanov in men's singles 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7(7)-6(4)

Aryna Sabalenka beats Laura Siegemund in women's singles - 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz beats Cameron Norrie in men's singles - 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 6-1, 6(11)-6(9)

Where to watch Wimbledon live in India?

Wimbledon can be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV and JioHotstar app on mobile.