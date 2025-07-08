Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jul 8) received a grand welcome ceremony by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília. He was escorted by 114 horses and received full military honours at the Presidential Palace. Following his arrival in Brazil’s capital, PM Modi also enjoyed Indian classical music and traditional Brazilian performance.

PM Modi arrived in Brasília on Monday evening, as per local time, after attending the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. He is visiting the country at the invitation of the Brazilian president. The prime minister was received by Brazil’s Minister of Defence, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, at the airport. He was welcomed by artists who performed Ram Bhajan and traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held a restricted-format meeting. They will also be holding delegation-level talks and signing several agreements. PM Modi is also expected to attend a state lunch hosted by the Brazilian president.

The Indian prime minister also held bilateral talks with the presidents of Bolivia, Uruguay, Cuba, and Malaysia. He is currently on a visit to the country for the 17th BRICS Summit and a state visit to strengthen India-Brazil ties, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 57 years.

In an X post, Lula said, “Today we are welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit. In this meeting, we will endorse five priority pillars for joint work over the next decade: Defense and security, Food and nutritional security, Energy transition and climate change, Digital transformation and emerging technologies, Industrial partnerships in strategic sectors such as aerospace, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and critical minerals.”

He added, “Brazil and India are sister nations, sharing common interests in the development of the Global South.”