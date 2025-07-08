/Laser attack in Red Sea? Germany accuses China of targeting aircraft during EU mission - Here's what we know

The German government on Tuesday (July 8) accused the Chinese military of using a laser deployment to target an aircraft involved in an EU-backed Red Sea mission. Reportedly, the aircraft was participating in the EU's Operation ASPIDES.

The mission was aimed at a defensive maritime security operation to protect international shipping in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Gulf against Houthi attacks.

"The Chinese military has targeted a German aircraft in the EU operation ASPIDES with a laser deployment. The endangerment of German personnel & disruption of the operation are completely unacceptable," the German foreign office said in a post on X.

Following the attack, the German foreign office summoned the Chinese ambassador regarding this.

"The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office today regarding this matter," the ministry added.

However, Germany has not disclosed the exact timings of the incident. This comes amid growing European unease over China's expanding military footprint and its influence on strategic infrastructure and technologies across the EU.

What was the mission about?

The Aspides EU military operation began in February 2024 to protect vessels against attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants in the southern Red Sea, with the motive to ensure ease in international shipping.

Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Sweden contribute to the EU mission.

According to German newspaper Der Spiegel, up to 700 German armed forces personnel were participating in the EU-led mission to prepare for possible Houthi attacks on key trade routes.

Earlier this year, the US also carried out a bombing campaign against the Houthis to protect freedom of international shipping in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday said that a cargo ship they struck with gunfire, rockets, and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats had sunk in the Red Sea.

Later, two crew members of the Greek-owned bulk carrier ship Eternity C were killed in an attack by sea drones and speedboats off Yemen, Liberia’s delegation told a meeting of the UN’s International Maritime Organisation.