BIG Revelations | US releases 10,000-pager Robert F Kennedy assassination files

The assassination files of Senator Robert F Kennedy have been made public, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announces. The data from the 1968 assassination plot has been published by the National Archives. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14176.

Kyiv's NATO dream shattered? US presents Russia-Ukraine peace plan - Here's what it says

As Trump ramps up its efforts to secure peace in Russia and Ukraine, the US has presented a proposal to its allies, with terms mentioned in it, including, offering to ease sanctions on Russia and putting Ukraine out of NATO list.

US government's BIG secret out: FDA kept deadly E. coli outbreak in 15 states hidden. Here's what caused it

A deadly E. coli outbreak hit 15 US states at the end of last year, leading to one death and over 80 falling sick. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) kept it a secret and did not disclose it to the public, NBC News reported.

No more food safety inspections in US? FDA's new plan unveiled amid massive staff cuts

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been making a plan to end most of its routine food safety inspections work amid major staff cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), multiple federal health officials told CBS News.

‘Focus on protecting own minorities’: India hits back at Bangladesh’s ‘unwarranted comments’ on West Bengal violence

India on Friday (Apr 18) slammed Bangladesh’s “unwarranted comments” over violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 and advising them to “focus on protecting the rights of its minorities”.

Hello Kitty fans, rejoice! A whole Japanese airport is rebranded with Hello Kitty theme

Hello Kitty fans, rejoice! A whole Japanese airport has been rebranded with Hello Kitty theme as part of the Osaka World Expo. The Oita airport in Kunisaki, Oita prefecture, was given a makeover with the cute feline character all around, as part of the ongoing World Expo in the Japanese city.

Is Trump to blame? Lab animals at Harvard may be euthanised due to US funding freeze

After US President Donald Trump's funding freeze, top researchers at Harvard University warned that the funding cuts might lead to the deaths of their research animals.

‘It was devastating’: Locals recall moment Indian-American was shot dead in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

Kevin Patel, an Indian-American man, was shot dead in Lincoln Park, one of Chicago’s busiest neighbourhoods, on Wednesday night (Apr 16), sparking safety concerns and a need for increased policing in the area.

Kesari Chapter 2 review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan are impactful in a riveting film about Jallianwala Bagh massacre

A day before Kesari Chapter 2 was released in theatres, the film’s leading hero, Akshay Kumar, who plays Sir C Sankaran Nair in the film, urged the media at the film’s premiere to not miss the film's beginning. While Kumar has a point since the first scene depicts the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in great detail- which serves as the backdrop of this courtroom drama, it still is a difficult scene to watch.

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo’s son can represent THESE 3 countries should he pursue football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son will not be shy of options in choosing which country to play for should he pursue football. Tipped to at least partially replicate his father’s decorated footballing career, if not entirely, once he turns professional, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, currently playing within Al-Nassr’s academy, is eligible to represent three different countries.