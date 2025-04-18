After US President Donald Trump's funding freeze, top researchers at Harvard University warned that the funding cuts might lead to the deaths of their research animals.

Trump has announced to freeze USD 2.2 billion for Harvard University after it refused to bend down in front of US president's demands.

The Ivy League warned that they might have to "euthanise" animals used for medical research.

It further warned that they will be forced to fire workers, and withdraw critical funding for cancer and ALS patients, CNN reported.

Professor Sarah Fortune, shared her ordeal, saying that she received a stop-work order this week on a $60 million contract that involved more than a dozen labs and research animals in Pittsburgh.

Fortune has been researching tuberculosis for over a decade. Her research includes a group of monkeys, most likely rhesus macaques—who might now be euthanised.

“The question is, could we find resources to support them, such that we don’t have to euthanize them?” Fortune told CNN.

'No alternative funding source'

She added that there might still be a chance to save them if they get the external support, adding that there isn’t an alternative funding source that can support the whole research program.

Meanwhile, Professor Donald E. Ingber, who works for radiation treatments for cancer, said that he had received stop-orders for his work.

Over 70% of cancer patients need radiation therapy and Ingber’s work helps develop radiation countermeasures and reduce animal testing.

Moreover, he was also ordered to stop working with NASA on a project that help astronauts study the effects of radiation exposure and microgravity.

Amid all the fund freezing and Trump's harsher policies for Harvard, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday announced the cancellation of two Harvard University grants worth about $2.7 million, saying it is “unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars".

Noem also demanded detailed records on any “illegal and violent activities” by foreign student visa holders by April 30.

Trump recently escalated his fight with Harvard, calling it a "disgrace". He said that the university is abusing its tax-exempt status.

