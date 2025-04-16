US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 16) once again criticised Harvard University for hiring "radical left idiots" and "birdbrains", saying that they are capable of teaching "FAILURE to students".

Slamming the Ivy League, Trump said that Harvard has "lost its way" and said that the university hired the most incompetent mayors in the history of US history.

"Everyone knows that Harvard has “lost its way.” They hired, from New York (Bill D) and Chicago (Lori L), at ridiculously high salaries/fees, two of the WORST and MOST INCOMPETENT mayors in the history of our Country, to “teach” municipal management and government," the US president said in a Truth Social post.

He further stressed that Harvard has been hiring "almost all woke radical left and idiots."

"These two Radical Left fools left behind two cities that will take years to recover from their incompetence and evil. Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and “birdbrains” who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called “future leaders," Trump added.

He continued to bash the Ivy League, saying that Harvard should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges.

"Many others, like these Leftist dopes, are teaching at Harvard, and because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges. Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds," he stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump warned Harvard University that it might lose its "Tax Exempt Status" if it continues to push political and terrorist-inspired "sickness".

He added that Harvard might have to pay tax as a political entity.