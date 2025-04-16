US President Donald Trump, who once again slammed Harvard University for hiring "radical left idiots" and "birdbrains", now says they are capable of teaching "FAILURE to students".

Advertisment

US Vice President JD Vance to visit India and Italy from April 18 to April 24 along with family, the White House announced on Wednesday.

UK Supreme Court declared transgender women are not legally women. This landmark judgement was announced on Wednesday

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

'Harvard is a JOKE': Trump slams Ivy League for hiring 'birdbrains' and 'Leftist dopes', warns to cut federal funds

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 16) once again criticised Harvard University for hiring "radical left idiots" and "birdbrains", saying that they are capable of teaching "FAILURE to students".

Advertisment

‘To meet PM Modi’: JD Vance to visit India with second family – personal visit or talks on tariffs unleashed by Trump?

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India and Italy from April 18 to April 24 along with the second family, the White House announced on Wednesday (Apr 16). Vance will discuss matters concerning economic and geopolitical priorities with the leaders from both nations. This comes amid the global trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump.

UK’s Supreme Court says trans women are not legally women in landmark ruling

Britain’s highest court has declared that transgender women are not legally women in a landmark judgement on Wednesday (Apr 16).

Over 7000 bank accounts seized, dozens detained in major cyber fraud case in Jammu & Kashmir

Over 7000 bank accounts were seized and dozens arrested in a major cybercrime case in the Kashmir Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified operations against cybercrime and have over 20,000 such bank accounts on their radar.

'300-year-old folk getting Social Security': Biden pokes fun at Trump administration, Musk responds with data on 'vampires'

Joe Biden addressed the American people for the first time since his departure from the White House. The former president spoke of Social Security and how his administration made things better and the current regime is pulling things down.

Remember, remember the war of December: Bangladesh to host foreign minister of Pakistan, from which India helped its liberation | The irony

Bangladesh is expected to receive the Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in the last week of April. Ahead of Dhar's trip, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch is visiting Bangladesh on Wednesday (Apr 16), for the first such bilateral engagement in 15 years.

Hostage's parents express frustration over Netanyahu's 'lack of efforts'; 'Witkoff cried, Israeli PM didn’t even know our son was wounded'

The parents of two hostages, on Tuesday (Apr 15), expressed their frustration with Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that the Israeli Prime Minister wasn't doing enough to secure the release of their sons from Hamas' captivity.



'She humanises us': US Senator brings bulldog to senate hearing, sets up mic for her- WATCH





In a lighthearted moment, Senator Jim Justice was accompanied by his adorable pooch, Babydog the English bulldog, at a Senate Energy Committee hearing on Thursday, according to the New York Post.



Blake Lively named as ‘Titan’ in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In World List





Blake Lively has been named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In the World List for 2025. The list features Blake under the ‘Titans’ category along with celebrities like Ted Sarandos, Serena Williams and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

IPL 2025 | Explained: How insurance giant LIC has earned more than 500% in CSK over six years?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are arguably one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 12 playoff appearances, 10 finals, and five titles under their belt.