Joe Biden addressed the American people for the first time since his departure from the White House. The former president spoke of Social Security and how his administration made things better and the current regime is pulling things down. This triggered a response from DOGE chief Elon Musk.

Biden emphasised on dignity and respect and how America is about dignity and diversity. 'It is who we are as Americans'.

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!



Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Biden further highlighted Social Security and how his administration protected it and made it stronger. Talking about the Trump administration, he said, “In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction.”

WATCH | US: Biden warns of social security collapse after Trump’s major cuts

"The demand forSocial Security increased significantly. We made it easier for people to get help, and we fixed the appeal system. We strengthened the anti-fraud measures to protect people's identities."

"And to make sure benefits are going to the people they actually belong to," he added.

Poking fun, he said, “By the way, those 300-year-old folk who are getting Social Security, I want to meet them. Because I would like to figure out how they did that."

His audience broke into laughter, and he continued. “Hell of a thing, man, I'm looking for longevity because it's hell when you turn 40.”

Taking to his social media account, Musk wrote, "According to the social security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!"

"Maybe twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security," he added.