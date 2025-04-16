In a lighthearted moment, Senator Jim Justice was accompanied by his adorable pooch, Babydog the English bulldog, at a Senate Energy Committee hearing on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Babydog was held aloft at the microphone to deliver a unifying message. Her "testimony" was even admitted to the Congressional Record "without objection".

“This little r*scal has done something that I think is really important to all of us. All of us on this committee … all of us across this city. She humanises us,” Justice said as he held Babydog up to the mic, and she panted away, looking adorably serious. Her wrinkled face seemed to underscore the senator's words, making for a hilarious and heartwarming moment.

Justice then recounted how Babydog had become an integral part of his life, especially when he was serving as the Governor of West Virginia.

“I didn’t intend in any way to be hauling a bulldog around. No way on Earth. We never owned a bulldog before. She’s not supposed to like everybody, but she does. And with that being said, how can a message be any better?” he continued.

“She would say just this: If you’re rich or poor, or a kid or an adult, or, God forbid a Republican or a Democrat, she still loves you,” he added.

.@BabyDogJustice’s testimony will be admitted into the record without objection. pic.twitter.com/5RkG64IN5P — Senate Energy GOP (@EnergyGOP) April 10, 2025

Babydog's rise to fame

Babydog was a gift from Justice's children in 2019 and quickly grew into a popular figure in West Virginia politics.

She'd often accompany Justice at public events, press conferences, and even state addresses, charming audiences with her adorable presence. One notable moment was during the COVID-19 pandemic when Justice used the slogan "Do It for Babydog" to boost vaccination numbers, making Babydog a household name.

Her popularity has since soared, with appearances at the Republican National Convention and even a waterfall in Babcock State Park being renamed "Babydog Falls" in her honour.