India on Friday (Apr 18) slammed Bangladesh’s “unwarranted comments” over violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 and advising them to “focus on protecting the rights of its minorities”.

Advertisment

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Dhaka’s comments by saying that Dhaka’s remarks are a “barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free.”

Also read | Bengal violence: Families recall Murshidabad horror, say, ‘We have become refugees in our own land’

“Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities,” he said.

Advertisment

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament that Bangladesh witnessed 2,400 instances of atrocities against religious minorities in 2024. In 2025 so far, the number stands at 72.

Also read | After Murshidabad, violence erupts in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas over Waqf law

What did Bangladesh say?

Advertisment

After the violence broke out on April 8 in West Bengal, Bangladesh’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam had said, “We urge the Government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population.”

“We condemn attacks on Muslims causing loss of lives and properties. We urge the government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population,” Alam said.

Also read | 'J&K-like situation'? What's happening in West Bengal's Murshidabad, city under violence after Waqf enforcement? WION Explains

India’s response comes on the day West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced an official visit to Murshidabad with the intent to “impose peace at any cost.” But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the governor to postpone the visit, claiming the situation was returning to normal in the violence-hit state.

West Bengal violence

According to a state report, what began as peaceful protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on April 4 took a violent turn after a mob of 5,000 people blocked NH-12 at Umarpur. Reportedly, the mob attacked the police with bricks, iron rods, sharp weapons, and firebombs. Government vehicles were also targeted during the violence.

Watch | Waqf violence: amendment act protests kill 3 in West Bengal; why is this a burning issue in India?

Fresh clashes erupted in Suti and Samsherganj on April 11, during which public and private property was vandalised. The police said that they opened fire at Sajur More in Suti in self-defence to protect officers and civilians. So far, 278 people have been arrested across Murshidabad.