India's West Bengal is under turmoil after violence erupted in Murshidabad over the recent implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act. As per the reports, as many as 150 people have been arrested so far over an alleged connection with the violence. As per the reports, five companies of BSF (Border Security Force) were deployed in the Muslim-dominated district.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that more than 400 Hindus were "forced to flee" the city after the violence.

The clashes erupted in the two cities of West Bengal: Murshidabad and Jangipur. Protesters clashed with the police, pelted stones, and set vehicles on fire in their protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

As per the statement of the West Bengal Police, at least three people have lost their lives in the violence on Friday (April 11).

The Centre has assured all possible support to the state government and has announced the deployment of additional forces to help curb the violence.

'J&K-like situation'?

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has demanded the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in four West Bengal districts amid the violence.

He wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the implementation of AFSPA in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia and South 24 Parganas districts. He alleged that the ongoing clash is a targeted violence against Hindus living in these areas, news agency PTI reported.

He compared the Murshidabad violence with Jammu and Kashmir. "For the last many days, a 'Jammu & Kashmir type' situation - when Hindus were forced to migrate in the 1990s - has been created, especially in these four districts of Bengal," Mahato told ANI.

"I have requested the Union Home Minister to implement AFSPA and hand over control to the central forces. Otherwise, what happened in Syria or is happening in Bangladesh, what happened in Jammu & Kashmir - a similar situation is unfolding here now," he added.

He further insisted that Mirshidabad should be declared a "disturbed area".

'Hindus are being hunted'

BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that "appeasement politics" on TMC (ruling party in West Bengal) has "emboldened radical elements".

Adhikari took to the social media platform X and wrote, "More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad, driven by fear of religiously driven bigots, were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda." He even shared pictures and videos from the areas.

"Religious persecution in Bengal is real. The appeasement politics of the TMC have emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order," Adhoikari wrote.

Owaisi's protest call

Meanwhile, adding fuel to the fire, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced a public protest meeting against the Waqf Act on Sunday.

“A public protest meeting is being organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on 19th April from 7 pm to 10 pm in Hyderabad Darussalam. It will be presided over by the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani,” Owaisi said at a press conference.

'Mamata Banerjee knows how to run Bengal'

After all this, the TMC has claimed that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knows "how to run Bengal" and that she has called for a meeting to "pacify the Muslim community".

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "Mamata Banerjee is the leader of the people of Bengal. She knows how to run Bengal. There is no place for the BJP here. People are unhappy over the Waqf Amendment Bill, so the Chief Minister has called a meeting to pacify the Muslim community. People's sentiments are agitated over the Waqf Bill. The reaction was spontaneous."

(With inputs from agencies)