West Bengal police have so far arrested 150 people in connection with violence in the Murshidabad district.

Advertisment

The unrest in the Indian state erupted after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, said the police.

A special bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Saturday (Apr 12), ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that killed three people.

Advertisment

WATCH| West Bengal Waqf protests: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls for peace in the region

'Hindus forced to flee houses': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Advertisment

BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday (Apr 13), said that over 400 Hindus were "forced to flee" their houses and that the people were facing religious persecution after central security forces were deployed in Murshidabad.

He blamed Trinamool Congress for the party's alleged "appeasement politics" which has "emboldened radical elements."

"More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda," Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda.



Religious persecution in Bengal is real.



Appeasement politics of… pic.twitter.com/gZFuanOT4N — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 13, 2025

He also shared pictures and videos of people being interviewed.

In one of the videos, shared by the BJP leader, a person alleged that his house was burnt down by the protesters, and the police did not take any action.

"I urge the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in the District, the State Police and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced Hindus & protect their lives from this jihadist terror. Bengal is burning. The social fabric is torn. Enough is enough," his post read.

Adhikari further attacked TMC over appeasement politics stating, "Religious persecution in Bengal is real. Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order."

(With inputs from agencies)