Kevin Patel, an Indian-American man, was shot dead in Lincoln Park, one of Chicago’s busiest neighbourhoods, on Wednesday night (Apr 16), sparking safety concerns and a need for increased policing in the area.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:20 pm in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, close to the office of 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen. Following the reports of gunfire, the officers found the 28-year-old lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Patel was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses describe ‘devastating’ shooting

The fatal shooting has created panic among the local residents. Eyewitnesses reported they saw a man and a woman fleeing the scene before the cops arrived. An investigation is underway by Area Three detectives. So far, no arrests have been made.

Garrett Moores, a neighbour, described how the events unfolded. After hearing a gunshot, Moores rushed outside to Patel’s side and called 911. “I grabbed towels and ran down,” he said, recalling efforts to save him. Guided by a 911 operator, Moores and another neighbour performed chest compressions.

“You almost build a personal connection in those moments. It was devastating,” he added.

Sophia Matheson, another local resident, said being this close to the violence was disturbing.

“It’s the closest physically I've ever been to a death... just a realization of how quickly it can be taken away from you,” she said. “That person’s family having to get that call — it’s devastating.”

Following the incident, Alderman Knudsen issued a statement acknowledging the need to address the rising crime.

“This is yet another reminder of the work we have to do as a City to combat violence... I’ve asked the 19th District to increase patrols in the area,” he said.