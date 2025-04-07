Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a horrific incident, four young girls were slashed with a meat cleaver when a ‘deranged’ relative went on a bloody rampage in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said.

Police rushed to a home on 84th Street around 10.15 am after an 11-year-old girl, one of the victims, locked herself in a room and called 911, telling the dispatcher that her uncle had stabbed her and her siblings, reported the New York Post.



“At that point [the cops] heard screams coming from behind the door to their left and immediately began forcing their way into the apartment, kicking down the door,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at a briefing at the scene.

“Once they entered, they encountered a man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered with blood, and they could see blood on the floor of the home,” Tisch said.

“The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times. He refused and advanced towards them. Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them, striking the subject, ending the threat,” she said.



Four girls of ages 8, 11, 13, and 16 suffered “serious slash and stab wounds” and were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, and fortunately all are expected to survive.

“This could have ended very differently,” Tisch added.



The suspect, identified as Lun Chang Chen, 49, was also rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The motive for the brutal assault is under investigation, but reports say family members told police that Chen has a history of mental illness.

“I was watching through the window, and the girl covered in blood came out. And then there was another girl. The two girls were just covered in blood, said a neighbour.



Disturbing images from the scene obtained by the New York Post show one of the girls outside the building covered in blood from head to toe—while the suspect is seen being wheeled out on a stretcher.



Tisch told reporters that a fifth child, a boy, was in the apartment earlier and ran for help when the suspect launched his attack.

“Right now we know there were five children, four hurt,” she said. “This might be the father of some of them or the uncle. And we believe the mother was out of the house.”