A US citizen in an attempt to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday (April 17) went on a stabbing spree mid-air. The accused stabbed two passengers and the pilot before one of the victims, who was critically injured, shot him dead, reported the New York Post, citing officials.

Advertisment

The plane carrying 14 passengers and two crew members was hijacked after it departed from Corozal, a small town near Belize’s northern border with Mexico, and was en route to San Pedro, a popular tourist destination.

According to NYT, the plane during the incident flew erratically for nearly two hours before it was escorted by a police helicopter and eventually made to land in the coastal town of Ladyville.

A statement from the Belize Airport Concession Company said shortly after the hijack attempt by the 49-year-old assailant later identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor a full emergency was declared.

Advertisment

Also Read: In Myanmar, ground cracked to reveal an ancient staircase peeking out for 16 years

The pilot and the two passengers stabbed are hospitalised. Their injuries are said to be serious but they are in stable condition.

“In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing. His actions were nothing short of heroic,” said Maximillian Greif, CEO of Tropic Air.

Advertisment

Who was Akinyela Sawa Taylor?

Akinyela Sawa Taylor, 49 was a US citizen, according to Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams. He is believed to have tried entering Belize legally via the northern border but was denied entry over the weekend by immigration officials. Going by a Reuters report, Taylor was a military veteran who had coached the football team of McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo.

It remains unclear how Taylor managed to bring a knife onto the plane. At one point, Taylor demanded that the plane divert course

and also wanted the plane to land to refuel.