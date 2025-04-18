A 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 revealed an ancient structure that is a remnant of the Third Burmese Empire. Experts say the structure is likely a part of a royal "water palace" from the Konbaung Dynasty (1752 to 1885), the last one to rule Burma. The remnant in question is a set of stairs.

The structure is in the Tada-U Township and offers a rare look at the empire. The Department of Archaeology and National Museum released a report about the findings and believes that the remnant could have belonged to a royal “water palace” from the Konbaung era.

In 2009, a portion of the stairs was uncovered while some locals were baking bricks. However, the earthquake was so strong that it created a fissure, which exposed a larger part of the structure.

Researchers from the Mandalay branch of the Department of Archaeology have been digging at the site since April 9 and said that they have found a handrail, brick platforms, and an 18-inch riser step. The report further states that some of the features of the structure are similar to pictures made on ancient palm-leaf manuscripts called “Pura-pike.”

What are "water palaces"?

Minister Letwe Nawrahta (a prominent minister during the Burmese Kingdom wrote the manuscript and described the water palace. It states that it had five grand staircases and 18 to 20 dormitories shaded by mango trees. Notably, water palaces served as places for rituals during that time.

Even though the Department of Archaeology and the National Museum believe the staircase is from a water palace, there is a chance that it belongs to a house. Experts believe that the residence could have been made from wood and was about 200-250 feet long and 200 feet wide. Others state that it resembles the Inwa Varkara Wooden Monastery and the Shwenandaw (Golden Palace) Monastery in Mandalay.

If the structure belongs to a water palace, then this means that the site holds religious significance. However, several people have questioned why the department didn't dig it up in 2009 itself when the structure started peeking out of the ground.

The Konbaung Dynasty was founded by King Alaungpaya. The empire was expanded to its second-largest extent in Burmese history under the dynasty that formed the base for modern-day Myanmar. However, the kingdom went down when the British annexed Upper Burma in 1885.