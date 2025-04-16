Myanmar earthquake - junta exploiting aid and aftermath: In March, Myanmar military junta's chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing announced that elections will be held in the country on or before January 2026. Just days later, on March 28, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Myanmar, killing at least 36,000 people. Now, there are allegations that the junta is weaponising the earthquake aftermath in several ways: allowing relief and aid only to areas under its control and blocking it from rebel-held areas; bombarding rebel positions in spite of announcing a post-quake ceasefire, and giving reconstruction contracts to kith and kin.

Myanmar rebel government claims junta blocking aid

The so-called National Unity Government, which consists of loyalists of the former democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi , claimed that the junta is employing various tactics to obstruct humanitarian aid from reaching 'liberated areas'. Kyaw Zaw, spokesperson for the NUG President’s Office, claimed: “Relief supplies directed to Naypyitaw and Mandalay were merely used for public relations purposes and did not reach those in dire need.”

Just days after the earthquake, the BBC had reported that during the 72-hour 'golden window' period that's crucial for saving those stuck under rubble, rescue workers were not given access to some of the worst-hit areas by the military. These areas were rebel-held, according to reports.

This, after junta chief Min Aung Hlaing himself invited 'any country, organisation' to aid Myanmar after the devastating quake.

Airstrikes on rebels continued after quake despite ceasefire

According to observers and United Nations officials, the junta continued with airstrikes and shelling on rebel-held areas hit by the quake.

Since the quake, there were reportedly more than 120 air raids, which the UN Human Rights Office described as a potential violation of international humanitarian law.

NUG claimed that at least 100 civilians were killed in such airstrikes since the quake hit on March 28.

“When the sole focus should be on ensuring humanitarian aid gets to disaster zones, the military is instead launching attacks. We call on the military authorities to remove any and all obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and to cease military operations,” UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Aid workers 'intimidated, extorted'

Media outlets run by those opposed to the junta are reporting alleged intimidation and extortion of aid workers at junta check points, besides blocking of aid from areas like Sagaing and other rebel-held regions.



According to these reports, a Red Cross Society of China convoy was fired at.

Military trying an image makeover amid quake?

Critics of the junta are alleging that the military is trying to polish its image amid quake relief.

There is even a tussle on how exactly to name the quake: the military terms it ‘Mandalay Earthquake’ while the NUG calls it Sagaing Earthquake,’ named after the epicentre.

Military officials are being photographed visiting quake-hit areas, monitoring relief and distributing aid, which is being derided as a public relations stunt to bloster the junta's image ahead of the elections.



Quake reconstruction contracts for the junta chief's son?

Min Aung Hlaing was reportedly shocked at the damage to the presidential palace and several government buildings after the quake. Now, a section of media is reporting that a company owned by his son, Aung Pyae Sone, is going to help rebuild damaged military structures.

Sky One, a construction company owned by Aung Pyae Sone, is sanctioned by Britain.