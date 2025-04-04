Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Senior General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing on Friday (Apr 4) at the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and…

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Thailand for the sixth BIMSTEC summit. He arrived in Bangkok on Thursday (Apr 3). He received a warm welcome as he arrived at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok from the Indian diaspora, with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

PM Modi met Thailand's PM

The Indian Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. India and Thailand signed six agreements for cooperation in various fields including IT, maritime, MSME, handicraft and handloom sectors. Both sides reviewed the progress of the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed ways to add greater momentum to the India- Thailand bilateral partnership and exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues. Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour.

PM @narendramodi and PM @ingshin of Thailand held wide-ranging talks in Bangkok. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across key sectors, including FinTech, defence, maritime security, trade,…

The PM also attended a state dinner hosted by her. PM Modi was seated next to Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, sparking speculation about possible bilateral talks on the sidelines.

📸 PM Modi, Yunus & KP Oli at the BIMSTEC dinner table.

BIMSTEC is a sub-regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, focused on economic and technical collaboration. Bangladesh is set to take over as the next chair.