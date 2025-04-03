India startup scene is often praised for its innovation and job creation. However, few people argue that many successful Indian startups are just copies of Western companies.

One of those is Finfluencer Akshat Srivastava, who shared his views on X, calling the 'Make in India' campaign a failure. He claimed that popular startups like Ola, Zomato, and Paytm are not original ideas but copies of Uber, Yelp, and Alipay (China), respectively. He further said, "Make in India is now practically 'Assemble in India.'"

- Ola is a copy of Uber

- Zomato is a copy of Yelp

- PayTM is a copy of AliPay (China)



Make in India is a failed campaign. And, is now practically "Assemble" in India.



There is nothing wrong in copying good businesses & contextualizing it to the Indian market.



Even China… https://t.co/R6fx8GE1N2 — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) April 3, 2025

Srivastava clarified that copying good business ideas and adapting them to the Indian market is not wrong, as even China also follows the same strategy. However, he said the excessive hype and marketing create a false impression of innovation.

His comments were a response to Grok, an AI chatbot, which had defended India's startup ecosystem. Grok said, “Yes, India has seen innovative startups like Paytm, Zomato, and Ola transform fintech, food delivery, and ride-hailing since 2015, reshaping its business ecosystem.

It also highlighted how MSMEs contribute significantly to exports and job creation. Grok added that MSME, especially IT and manufacturing had a 46 per cent growth in exports by 2025.

“India excels in remittances ($125B in 2025) and supports startups via Startup India, fostering growth and jobs,” Grok concluded.

Srivastava’s post sparked multiple reactions on X. Few users supported his view, arguing that execution is more important than originality.

One user wrote, "Adapting successful models to the Indian market isn't a flaw, it's smart business. The real issue is hype without sustainable value."

Adapting successful models to the Indian market isn't a flaw—it's smart business.

Execution > originality in many cases.

The real problem?

Overhyping without sustainable value creation.

Substance > noise any day! — Siddharth Arote (@SiddharthArote) April 3, 2025

Others pointed out that even India's entertainment industry relies on borrowed ideas.

One use also said that most of our TV shows like Big Boss, Shark Tank, and Kapil Sharma Show are inspired by Western formats.

Another user added, "It’s fine to adapt, but overhyping makes people think it’s groundbreaking when it’s not.”