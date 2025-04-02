The Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has been at the centre of controversy for the past few days as 400 acres of land near the campus is being auctioned off. The land in Kancha Gachibowli was taken over by excavators and other heavy equipment over the weekend after orders to clear the land.

Students have been protesting against the action on the land, saying it would disturb the biodiversity of the region. They are demanding that the government safeguard the land, which they say belongs to the university. According to the protesting student, more than 450 species of flora & fauna reside in the region and would suffer if the land was razed.

Now, videos from the site are going viral, showing diggers and excavators clearing the land even as peacocks cry out, seemingly in angst of losing their home. Social media users were disturbed after hearing the cries of the agonising peacocks.

Heartbreaking video of peacocks crying for help as Telangana govt is clearing 400 acres of green space near the University of Hyderabad for an IT park.



Students are protesting, citing its rich biodiversity with 455+ species of flora & fauna.



People are angry to see that the Telangana government is willing to let so many animals suffer. One of the users drew a comparison with the incident involving actor Allu Arjun, where a woman died during a stampede at the "Pushpa 2" premiere in Hyderabad.

The user stated, "Mr revanth reddy was so harsh towards actor Allu Arjun few days back when that woman lost her life and now when he is the reason for the death of so many life’s, who should be behind the bars."

"Allu Arjun was taken immediately behind the bars for one life and what should be done with you for taking so many lives… seriously if butcher has a face it’s you only…" the woman added.

Others questioned the absence of "5-star environment activists and celebrities" in the face of such a tragedy.

Authority defends development of land

Meanwhile, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) claims that "development works and auction of the land will not affect the ecosystem, including rocks." It added that "no lake exists in the land allotted for development."

"Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake are not within the limits of the 400 acres being developed by the TGIIC. False reports have been published in a section of the media on this particular issue," TGIIC said in a statement.

The Telangana government asserted on Monday that the land belonged to the government and that HCU did not possess any land in the project area. The land was previously allotted to a private company 21 years ago, after which the government acquired it through a legal battle.