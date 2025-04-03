Indian PM Narendra Modi on Thursday (Apr 3) arrived in Thailand's Bangkok to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. Upon landing, the leader received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, who greeted him with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Modi Modi".

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Prasert Jantararuangtong, along with several other top officials, were present at the airport to receive Modi.

Members of the community also held performances for the visiting PM.

Modi's Thailand schedule

PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the sixth edition of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

On Friday (Apr 4), he will engage with regional leaders to discuss key areas of cooperation.

He will also hold bilateral talks with the Thai leadership to strengthen India-Thailand relations.

In a statement, he detailed his official engagements in Thailand and said, "During my visit, I will have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a common desire to elevate our age-old historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought."

The Indian PM will also engage and interact with the Indian diaspora, underscoring the deep cultural and economic ties between India and Thailand.

Modi on Bimstec

Before his departure, Modi in a statement said: "Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India's North-Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC".

Expressing his enthusiasm to be a part of the BIMSTEC summit and engaging with the forum's leader, he said: "I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind."

Following Thailand, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka as part of his two-nation tour.

"From Thailand, I will pay a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from April 4-6. This follows the highly successful visit of President [Ranil] Wickremesinghe to India last December. We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' and provide further guidance to realize our shared objectives," said PM Modi.

"I am confident that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening our close relationships for the benefit of our people and the wider region," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)