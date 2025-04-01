Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font stopped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask him about the Ashok Chakra in the Indian Flag during his visit to the Hyderabad House.

As Font walked alongside PM Modi on their way to the discussion room, he stood near the Indian flag. The prime minister was seen explaining to him the meaning of the Ashok Chakra.

Watch: Chile's President Boric stops to ask PM Modi about the Chakra in the Indian Flag at Hyderabad House. Indian PM explains him. https://t.co/P3PAkVEjfB pic.twitter.com/zbaSlen1gI — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 1, 2025

What does Ashok Chakra mean?

India’s national flag is a horizontal tricolor–deep saffron at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom. The ratio of the width of the flag to its length is two to three. In the centre of the white band lies a navy blue wheel, the Ashok Chakra, which symbolises the “wheel of dharma” or cosmic law.

The Ashok Chakra is derived from the Sarnath Lion Capital of the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. The wheel, which has 24 spokes, intends to show that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.

The saffron in the flag symbolises courage and strength, white represents truth and peace and green indicates growth, fertility and auspiciousness of the country.

Modi-Font meet in Hyderabad

According to Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and President Font held discussions over a range of topics at Hyderabad House on Tuesday (Apr 1).

“PM Narendra Modi & President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile held wide ranging discussions at Hyderabad House today,” Jaiswal wrote on X.

“Both leaders welcomed the launch of CEPA negotiations to further deepen India-Chile ties in trade, science & technology, critical minerals, health, agriculture, climate change and people to people ties,” he said. “They also exchanged views on global issues of mutual interest.”

Font is visiting India from April 1 to 5 to strengthen economic, political and cultural ties between the two nations. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, senior officials, members of parliament, business leaders, media persons and cultural figures to bolster India-Chile relations.

