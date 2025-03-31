Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut made a bizarre claim as he spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. Raut said that PM Modi is making plans to retire in September, claiming that the visit was for the same.

Advertisment

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, "September mein retirement ka application likhne ke liye shayad woh RSS mukhyalay gaye [He has maybe gone to the RSS headquarters to submit his retirement application]."

Raut also claimed that he believes the RSS wants a change in the country's leadership.

Also read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray slams attempts to incite communal tension over Aurangazeb's tomb

Advertisment

PM Modi's RSS office visit

"From what I understand the entire Sangh prarivar wants a change in the country's leadership PM Modi's time is over and they want change and they also want to choose the next BJP chief," Raut said.

PM Modi visited RSS headquarters for the first time after becoming the prime minister 11 years ago, and became the second sitting PM to pay a visit there. PM Modi described the Sangh as the 'banyan tree' of India's immortal culture.

Advertisment

Also read: Opposition slams UP govt for banning meat sales during Navratri, calling it hypocrisy

Previously, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited it in 2000 during his third term as PM. This is also PM Modi's third term in office.

PM Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at RSS headquarters and paid homage to the founding fathers of the Sangh. He also visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Also read: Naxalites lay down arms: 50 surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Amit Shah promises rehabilitation

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

While speaking after laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, PM Modi praised the RSS volunteers and said they are working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country.

"RSS is the banyan tree of India's immortal culture and modernisation whose ideals and principles are to protect the national consciousness," PM Modi said.

"This large vatvruksh is not an ordinary one," he said, adding the RSS is synonymous to service.

Also read: Lamborghini driver mows down two labourers in Noida, nonchalantly asks, 'did anyone die'- VIDEO

(With inputs from agencies)