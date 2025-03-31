The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to prohibit meat sales within a 500-meter radius of temples during Navratri has triggered a political storm, with Opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP of double standards and using religious policies as a distraction from economic issues.

Advertisment

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at the government, stating that such policies were aimed at diverting attention from unemployment and inflation.

Also Read | Naxalites lay down arms: 50 surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Amit Shah promises rehabilitation

“The fact remains that no one can become a ‘yogi’ by just wearing certain clothes. One becomes a ‘yogi’ with their ‘thoughts and work’. In our country festivals are celebrated with unity. The chief minister has not read Vivekananada’s idea of religion in our country which teaches universal acceptance and tolerance,” he said.

Advertisment

Also Read |Lamborghini driver mows down two labourers in Noida, nonchalantly asks, 'did anyone die'- VIDEO

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh criticised the move, questioning why liquor shops and restaurants serving meat were not similarly shut for nine days.

Also Read | "Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak...": PM Modi praises RSS volunteers for 'selfless' service in MahaKumbh

Advertisment

“If your intentions are right then you should have put a ban on the sale of liquor for nine days across UP like you did with meat shops. You should also close big restaurants serving meat,” Singh said. But instead, there’s a ‘double daru’ scheme in UP, where liquor is being offered at ‘buy one, get one free’ discounts,” he alleged, pointing to reports of heavy liquor sales in Muzaffarnagar, Noida, and Hapur.

(With inputs from agencies)