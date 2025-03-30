Lauding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they had contributed selflessly to humanitarian efforts including disaster relief. "Their selfless service has been evident in times of floods, earthquakes, and most recently, at the Maha Kumbh," the Prime Minister said.

He said, 'Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak'.

Commending the service of the RSS volunteers, PM Modi said that people have seen, whether it is Mahakumbh or any other occasion, the 'swayamsevaks' were there to help people.

...'Hum Dev se desh aur Ram se rashtra ke jeevan mantra ko lekar ke chale hain, hum apna kartavya nibhaate chalte hain'... That is why no matter how big or small the work is, no matter what the field is... the volunteers of the Sangh work selflessly. We have seen in Maha Kumbh how the swayamsevak helped the people. 'Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak'. Where there are problems and difficulties, swayamsevak is there to help people. They don't see their own personal problems and work selflessly with the spirit of service," PM Modi said in his address to the public in Nagpur.

With RSS celebrating its centenary year this year,PM Modi stated that the ideas that were sown hundred years back, today has grown into this 'vat vriksh' big tree in front of the world. symbolising longevity and immortality.

Prime Minister Modi said, "...The ideas that were sown a hundred years back has today grown into this 'vat vriksh' in front to the world. The principles and ideologies give height to this tree. The lakhs and crores of kar sevals are the branches of it. This is not a common tree, it is RSS, the modern 'akshay vat vriksh' of India's immortal culture... Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the modern Akshay Vat of the immortal culture of India. Today, this Akshay Vat is constantly energizing the Indian culture... the consciousness of our nation."

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of India's cultural expansion and national conscience, highlighting the global recognition of Yog and Ayurved. He noted that despite attempts to eliminate India's national conscience throughout history, the country's rich cultural heritage has persevered.

The Prime Minister attributed this resilience to the numerous social movements that have taken place in India, even during the most challenging times. He cited the example of the Bhakti movement.

"Our Yog and Ayurved have got a new identity in the world. A nation's existence depends on its cultural expansion and the expansion of national conscience. If we look at the history of our country, such cruel attempts were made to eliminate our national conscience, but no one succeeded. It all happened because even in the difficult times, many social movements took place. Even during the most difficult times, new social movements kept taking place in India to keep consciousness awakened. We all know the example of the Bhakti movement. In that difficult period of the medieval period, our saints gave new energy to our national consciousness with the ideas of devotion," he said.

He highlighted the involvement of RSS workers in initiatives like Vanvasi Kalyan Ashrams, Ekal Vidyalayas for tribal children, cultural awakening missions, and Seva Bharati's efforts to serve the underprivileged. Lauding the exemplary work of volunteers during the Prayag Mahakumbh, where they assisted millions through the Netra Kumbh initiative, he emphasized that wherever there is a need for service, volunteers are present. He remarked on the disciplined response of volunteers during disasters like floods and earthquakes, highlighting their selflessness and dedication to service. "Seva is a sacrificial fire, and we burn like offerings, merging into the ocean of purpose", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister today laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the significance of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the beginning of the sacred Navratri festival. He noted that across the country, festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navreh are being celebrated today.

He emphasized the importance of the day as it coincides with the birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Jhulelal and Guru Angad Dev. He also acknowledged the occasion as the birth anniversary of the inspirational Dr K B Hedgewar and the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) illustrious journey. He expressed his honor in visiting the Smruti Mandir to pay homage to Hedgewar and Golwalkar Guruji on this momentous day.

Highlighting the celebration of 75 years of the Indian Constitution during this period and the upcoming birth anniversary of its architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar, next month, PM Modi said after paying homage to Dr Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi and sought his blessings.

The PM extended greetings to the citizens on Navratri and all other festivals being celebrated.

Emphasising the significance of Nagpur as a sacred centre of service and acknowledging the expansion of a noble initiative, PM Modi remarked on the inspiring anthem of Madhav Netralaya, which reflects spirituality, knowledge, pride, and humanity. He highlighted Madhav Netralaya as an institution that has been serving millions for decades, following the ideals of Pujya Guruji, and restoring light to countless lives.

He noted the foundation stone laying of the new campus of Madhav Netralaya and expressed confidence that this expansion will accelerate its service activities, bringing light to thousands of new lives and dispelling darkness from their lives. He appreciated the efforts of everyone associated with Madhav Netralaya and extended his best wishes for their continued service.

