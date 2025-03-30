A luxury red Lamborghini struck two pedestrians walking on a footpath near a construction site in Noida's Sector 94 on Sunday (Mar 30), according to reports.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a man asking the driver of the sports car, "stunt zyaada seekh liyo ho?" (Have you learnt a lot of stunts?)

"Do you know how many people have died here?" he further asked.

To this, the driver nonchalantly responded, "Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Did anyone die here?)

Following this, the driver got out of his luxury car, and the onlooker who was recording the video could be heard saying "Call the cops, call the cops".

The driver then replied, saying "I gently pressed the accelerator," to which the man asked, "Did you press it gently?"

Incident injures two labourers from Chhattisgarh

The incident injured two labourers from Chhattisgarh, who were rushed to a nearby hospital. They reportedly suffered a fracture in their legs but are out of danger, said police.

"In the car accident, two labourers were injured, and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs. The accident happened adjacent to an under-construction building," Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told news agency PTI.

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," he added.

During interrogation, the driver told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)