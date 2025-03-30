Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday (Mar 30), calling it a significant milestone in the fight against Naxalism. Shah welcomed the individuals who laid down their arms and encouraged others to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development."

"Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream. I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up weapons and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become only history in the country, this is our resolution," he added, echoing the government's stance on the issue.

This comes after 15 Naxalites surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday. Confirming the surrender, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada said that all 15 individuals would receive the benefits provided by the state government under the rehabilitation policy.

"15 Naxalites have surrendered in front of the Dantewada police today...All the benefits of the state government will be given to all these 15 Naxalites who have surrendered today," Dantewada SP Smruthik Rajanala said.

बहुत हर्ष का विषय है कि बीजापुर (छत्तीसगढ़) में 50 नक्सलियों ने हिंसा का रास्ता छोड़कर आत्मसमर्पण किया। हिंसा और हथियार छोड़कर विकास की मुख्यधारा में शामिल होने वालों का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। मोदी जी की नीति स्पष्ट है कि जो भी नक्सली हथियार छोड़कर विकास का मार्ग अपनाएँगे, उनका… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2025

PM Modi launches a series of development projects in Chhattisgarh

The development came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Chhattisgarh ki tasveer badal rahi hai, taqdeer bhi badal rahi hai" (Chhattisgarh's image is changing, so is its fate).

"Today, on the auspicious day of Navratri, 3 lakh poor families of Chhattisgarh are entering their new homes. I wish all these families the best for a new life. It is only because of you all that a concrete roof over the heads of these poor families has become possible; I am saying this because you trusted Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)