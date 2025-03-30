Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for rapper Hanumankind for showcasing India’s rich culture and tradition globally through his latest song ‘Run It Up’. PM Modi also lauded Khelo India Para athletes and talked about the issue of textile waste in the country.

PM Modi praises Hanumankind

During the 120th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi praised Hanumankind and highlighted his song’s role in promoting traditional Indian martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta. He also lauded the Kerala-born rapper for his efforts to help people globally learn about it.

“Friends, our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. You all must be knowing the famous rapper Hanumankind. His new song 'Run It Up' is becoming quite famous these days. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it," the prime minister said.

“I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts people of the world are getting to know about our traditional martial arts,” he added.

Hanumankind gains global fame

Hanumankind made his comeback with his first solo titled ‘Run It Up this month. The rapper gained global recognition this year following his viral song Big Dawgs, which was released last year.

His latest song features India’s rich cultural heritage, particularly folk traditions and martial arts, which he delivers through his trademark rapid-fire verses effortlessly. The song is directed by Bijoy Shetty and produced by Kalmi, with whom he also collaborated on his previous hit song. Its video shows vibrant and diverse Indian culture, including traditional martial arts and dance forms of the country, with a particular focus on Kerala’s culture and heritage.

PM Modi lauds Khelo India Para athletes

During the episode of his monthly program, PM Modi also congratulated the winners of the recently concluded 2025 edition of the Khelo India Para Games.

“In the Khelo India Para Games that concluded a few days ago, the players surprised everyone with their dedication and talent, once again. This time more players participated in these games than earlier. This shows how popular Para Sports is becoming. I congratulate all the players participating in the Khelo India Para Games for their sterling efforts,” PM Modi said.

“My best wishes for the players of Haryana, Tamil Nadu and UP for securing the first, second and third positions, respectively. During these games, our Divyang players also set 18 national records. Out of which 12 were in the name of our women players,” he added.

The prime minister also read out a letter sent by arm wrestler Joby Mathew, who won gold in the 65kg category in the games.

Textile waste issue

PM Modi also talked about the issue of textile waste during Mann Ki Baat, where he raises awareness about various social issues with the people. He highlighted how Panipat, Bangalore and Tirupur are setting an example for textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy, lauding their efforts.

