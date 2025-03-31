Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday (Mar 31), said that there was no need to find Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor, asserting that he will continue to lead for many years to come.

“There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue,” Fadnavis said.

He further said that discussing who's in line to take up the top post next while the leader is active is considered unacceptable in Indian culture.

“In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it,” he said.

The Maharashtra CM's remarks come after Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed that PM Modi went to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, on Sunday (Mar 30), to convey that he was retiring.

"He (Modi) probably went to RSS headquarters to write his retirement application in September,” Raut alleged, alluding to the unofficial retirement age of 75 for some leaders in the ruling party.

It is pertinent to note that the Indian prime minister is set to turn 75 in September this year.

PM Modi's visit to RSS headquarters

On being asked if RSS will select PM Modi's successor from Maharashtra, a prominent member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "I don't have any such information.”

Joshi further said that PM Modi's interest in service was evident during the COVID period and that his visit to Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in RSS headquarters elevated the institute's stature.

“Yesterday's programmes went well. We all are happy. His (Modi's) interest in service was evident during the COVID period. I feel that his coming here yesterday and laying the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya centre building has elevated the institute's stature. Similarly, his visit as a swayamsevak (RSS volunteer) to Reshimbagh on the occasion of Sangh founder K B Hedgewar's birth anniversary was very nice," Joshi said.

(With inputs from agencies)