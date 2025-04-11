The Indian Army used robotic mules and nano drones during Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in Mandalay, Myanmar. This is the first such usage of technology by the Indian Army in relief measures on foreign soil.

Advertisment

Robo Mules were used to get casualty assessments in buildings destroyed in the massive earthquake that hit Myanmar over two weeks ago. The drones were used to give live surveillance of impacted areas.

Also read: Elon Musk's Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia, first showroom opens in Riyadh

After the massive quake on March 28, India launched Operation Brahma, in which the Indian Army played a key role, including delivering aid and medical support.

Advertisment

The Army deployed a 118-member field hospital team to Mandalay, airlifted by two C-17 aircraft from Agra on March 29. This hospital has treated over 1,370 patients, performed dozens of surgeries (including major and minor procedures), and conducted thousands of lab tests and X-rays under challenging conditions.

Also read: What did PM Modi say about 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana in 2011?

It’s equipped with surgical shelters, sanitation services, and women’s and childcare facilities, ensuring comprehensive care.

Advertisment

Watch the video here:

Indian Army deployed Robo-Mules, Nano drones in Myanmar during earthquake relief operations. This is a first for India.



Vdo by : Indian Army pic.twitter.com/7zVuACs0lR — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 10, 2025

Also read: Several dead in Bihar, UP in lighting strikes; IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Delhi today

Beyond medical aid, the Army has supported logistics, helping deliver around 650 metric tons of relief supplies—food, water, clothing, and medicines—via seven Air Force aircraft and five Navy ships. The operation also involved an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team for search and rescue, which has since returned after completing its mission.

Also read: Video shows exact moment helicopter broke apart mid-air and fell from sky directly into Hudson River

Myanmar’s top leader, Min Aung Hlaing and Mandalay’s chief minister have visited the field hospital, expressing gratitude for the Army’s work. India’s efforts are part of a broader policy in the region of being a first responder in regional crises.