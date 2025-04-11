After a week of unexpected April heat, the Delhi-NCR region got respite after light showers, accompanied by thunderstorms but several people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Over 25 people lost their lives in Bihar on Thursday and 18 in Nalanda district of the state on Wednesday following devastating storms and rains. A total of 22 people and 45 animals have been killed in Uttar Pradesh, according to UP's Relief Commissioner Headquarters. Jharkhand's Hazaribagh also witnessed a sudden change in weather and its neighbouring areas experienced heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Nepal, lightning strikes and heavy rain killed at least eight people, National Disaster Authority officials said. The monsoon season usually begins in June in southern India, and summer months in the recent past have been marked by intense heatwaves that have killed several people.

Compensation announced in Bihar and UP

The Uttar Pradesh government declared financial assistance for families of those who lost their lives in thunderstorms and lightning incidents across the state. The instructions were given to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount of Rs 4 lakh (approximately 4,643 USD) to the families of the deceased persons. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief and directed officials to extend Rs 4 lakh (approximately 4,643 USD) compensation to the families of each deceased person.

IMD's prediction in Delhi, UP and Bihar for today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this change in weather is linked to western disturbances impacting the north-western plains. Weather in Delhi is going to remain pleasant on April 11, as per the IMD bulletin. IMD has predicted very light rain/drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms/ lightning and strong surface winds. A yellow alert for a thunderstorm has been issued for today. The maximum temperature is expected to remain 40°C with a relative humidity level of 55 per cent.

In Bihar, the IMD has issued a red predicting heavy rainfall in Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada and 'orange alert in Patna. In Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow office of IMD said that Kaushambi, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Barabanki and Rae Bareli may receive heavy rains along with lightning.

