A man from Bihar has bought a horse worth Rs 11.51 lakh (13,358.17 USD) from a breeder from Gujarat's Junagadh. The Kathiawadi horse, known for its grace and royal lineage will mark its journey from Saurashtra to Patna.

As per a report in News 18, the horse named Prithvi is 11 years old and was bred by local horse enthusiast Rajubhai He has devoted his life to preserving and promoting the Kathiawadi lineage. The horse will be transported in a special ambulance and will take four days to reach Bihar, as per a report on LiveMint.

"This isn’t just about a purchase. It’s about carrying forward a legacy. The fact that someone is willing to pay more than what most would spend on a luxury car shows the growing respect for Kathiawadi horses," Rajubhai Rada said while speaking to Local 18.

Kathiawadi horse breed

The Kathiawadi breed of the horse has its origin in the Kathiawad region of Gujarat. Once a favourite of the kings and the royals, the horse of this breed are known for their distinct curved ears, endurance, and graceful gait. A Kathiawadi horse is a symmetrical saddle horse combining strength and elegance. As per reports, it is believed that back in the day a few local horses were cross-bred with wild Iranian horses which are found to be their nearest DNA test ancestors. The Kathiawadi horse breed were strong warhorses.

Earlier in 2020, the Indigenous Horse Society of India (IHSI) had demanded that indigenous breeds of horses such as Marwari and Kathiawadi must be a part of the Presidential Body Guards (PBG). Reportedly this demand was previously supported by late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

